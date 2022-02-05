Can and coat drive gives back to Watertown community

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A recently established business in Watertown decided to give back to the community Saturday.

Pure Hookan Lounge held a coat and canned food drive at their Arsenal Street location with items donated to them by community members.

The owners say they wanted to spread some happiness in the community and provide for those who may have supported them in their new endeavor.

“So the idea came from the fact that it’s very cold outside and there are a lot of people in need, you know, around town. So we were thinking if we do something like this, like a canned food and coat drive, that they can come by and just pick up some things that they may need for them or their families,” said co-owner Labresha Johnson.

Johnson says whatever is left over, they’ll donate to Watertown Urban Mission.

Both owners say they want to do more drives this like in the future.

