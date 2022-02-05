Advertisement

Can and coat drive gives back to Watertown community

A recently established business in Watertown decided to give back to the community Saturday.
A recently established business in Watertown decided to give back to the community Saturday.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A recently established business in Watertown decided to give back to the community Saturday.

Pure Hookan Lounge held a coat and canned food drive at their Arsenal Street location with items donated to them by community members.

The owners say they wanted to spread some happiness in the community and provide for those who may have supported them in their new endeavor.

“So the idea came from the fact that it’s very cold outside and there are a lot of people in need, you know, around town. So we were thinking if we do something like this, like a canned food and coat drive, that they can come by and just pick up some things that they may need for them or their families,” said co-owner Labresha Johnson.

Johnson says whatever is left over, they’ll donate to Watertown Urban Mission.

Both owners say they want to do more drives this like in the future.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings, delays & cancellations
A two-car collision on the corner of Stone Street and South Massey Street led one car to crash...
Car runs into home following Watertown crash
Firefighters battle blaze at 429 Stone Street in Watertown
Firefighters battle blaze in Watertown
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused of having altercation with minor
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Stefanik: ‘I still represent Fort Drum’

Latest News

2022 is poised to be a busy year for those tying the knot.
Wedding boom in 2022: North Country Bridal shops see increased amount of customers
Excellent snow conditions brought many to the slopes in Turin Saturday.
Hitting the slopes at Snow Ridge Saturday
Despite bitterly cold temperatures overnight, an Alexandria Bay Winter Classic had to be called...
Pond hockey tournament cancelled due to weather
Mario Fratto
Meet Mario Fratto: 24th Congressional District Candidate