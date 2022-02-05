Car runs into home following Watertown crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A two-car collision on the corner of Stone Street and South Massey Street led one car to crash into a home.

The call came in around 7:30 PM Friday night.

Officials say there was minor damage to the front of the home.

There were no injuries reported.

A portion of both streets were shut down while responders cleared the scene and the cars were towed.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.