Friday Sports: College matchups on the ice

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - In Women’s ECAC Hockey from Appleton Arena, St. Lawrence hosted Princeton.

St. Lawrence blanks Princeton 3-0.

Up the road at Cheel Arena, the Clarkson Lady Golden Knights met 8th ranked Quinnipiac.

It was a 1-all tie at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Courtney Vorster gets the game winner on the power play as Quinnipiac beats Clarkson 2-1 in overtime.

In men’s college hockey, the Clarkson Golden Knight were on the road meeting Brown.

Clarkson goes on to beat Brown 5-0.

St. Lawrence was on the road meeting Yale.

With over a minute left in overtime, Justin Paul’s rocket ends it. St. Lawrence beats Yale 2-1 in overtime.

