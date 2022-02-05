Advertisement

Friday Sports: College matchups on the ice

In Women’s ECAC Hockey from Appleton Arena, St. Lawrence hosted Princeton.
In Women's ECAC Hockey from Appleton Arena, St. Lawrence hosted Princeton.
By Mel Busler and Rob Krone
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - In Women’s ECAC Hockey from Appleton Arena, St. Lawrence hosted Princeton.

St. Lawrence blanks Princeton 3-0.

Up the road at Cheel Arena, the Clarkson Lady Golden Knights met 8th ranked Quinnipiac.

It was a 1-all tie at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Courtney Vorster gets the game winner on the power play as Quinnipiac beats Clarkson 2-1 in overtime.

In men’s college hockey, the Clarkson Golden Knight were on the road meeting Brown.

Clarkson goes on to beat Brown 5-0.

St. Lawrence was on the road meeting Yale.

With over a minute left in overtime, Justin Paul’s rocket ends it. St. Lawrence beats Yale 2-1 in overtime.

