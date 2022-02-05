Hitting the slopes at Snow Ridge Saturday

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Excellent snow conditions brought many to the slopes in Turin Saturday.

The temperature was just 9 degrees, but that did not stop some hardy skiers from hitting the slopes Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin.

After receiving 17 inches of snow over the last few days, conditions were excellent.

All trails and lifts were open including Snow Pocket, Self Slope, Little Mountain, and even the Bunny Bowl for the littlest skiers.

