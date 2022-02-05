Joseph A. Biondolillo Jr., 85, of Watertown

Joseph A. Biondolillo Jr., 85, Watertown, passed away Friday morning, February 4th, in the Samaritan Medical Center emergency room. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph A. Biondolillo Jr., 85, Watertown, passed away Friday morning, February 4th, in the Samaritan Medical Center emergency room.

The funeral mass will be 10 am Tuesday, February 8th at Holy Family Church, Winthrop St.. Burial will be for the convenience of the family in Brookside Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Joe is survived by his wife Kathie, two sons Joseph A., III and Scott Coleman (Sherie Davis), all of Watertown, a daughter Allison (Nicholas) Houghton, Harrisville; great grandchildren Ella Sofia and Makenzy Claire Delaney, Wesley Nicholas Houghton; a sister Pauline Tison; nieces and nephews Timothy Biondolillo, Susan Belcher, Michael Biondolillo, Lori Bristol. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother Samuel and a nephew Michael Biondolillo.

He was born in Watertown, April 6, 1936, a son to Samuel and Lena DeCarlo Biondolillo, Sr. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1954 where he lettered in football and track and field. He joined the US Navy in 1955 and was honorably discharged in 1959.

Joe worked as a machinist at Black Clawson for several years. He joined the New York State Department of Corrections as an electrician in 1988, working at the Cape Vincent and Gouverneur facilities, retiring from the Watertown facility on October 18, 2001.

Joe married Kathie Kousch March 14, 1974.

He was a member of the Adams American Legion and the Watertown Elks. He was a former member of the Italian American Club and VFW, bowling for the VFW team. Joe enjoyed meeting his buddies every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 am at the Arby’s on Arsenal St.. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Big Brook Hunting Club.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condoloences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com

