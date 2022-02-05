Advertisement

Pond hockey tournament cancelled due to weather

By Brendan Straub
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Despite bitterly cold temperatures overnight, an Alexandria Bay Winter Classic had to be called off.

The Thousand Islands Pond Hockey Tournament at Bonnie Castle Marina was canceled early Saturday morning after ice conditions were deemed not safe for tournament play.

The local chamber’s pond hockey committee says they set the rinks up before the rain and snow came down over the past few days.

That added precipitation caused the ice to not freeze like they would have hoped. However, crews worked all morning to revive the rinks the best they could, allowing those who traveled for the tournament to play at their own risk.

“Last year, we didn’t do it because of COVID, and we wanted to get back on track and start building the thing this year, and every year it is weather dependent, just this year the rain and snow gave us a little twist, but we are trying to work through it the best we can,” said Alan Taylor, member of the Thousand Islands Pond Hockey Committee.

Taylor says all teams will be given refunds and they fully expect to be back again in 2023.

