Ralph S. Bango Sr., 89, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ralph S. Bango Sr., 89, of Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, formerly from Lyons Falls, passed away Friday morning February 4, 2022.

Calling hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday February 9, 2022. A prayer service will follow with the Deacon James Chaufty officiating at Iseneker Funeral Home Inc. Lowville. A memorial Mass at St. John’s Catholic Church, Lyons Falls and burial with Military Honors in Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden will be held in the spring at a date and time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church 5838 McAlpine St, Lyons Falls, NY 13368.

He is survived by his beloved wife of seventy years, Tina; his children, one son Ralph Bango Jr. (Leslee) of Glenfield; four daughters, Roxy Bruce (Dave) of Brantingham, Debra Bruce of Boonville, Emily Branagan (Michael) of Turin, Anne Russell (Eddie) of Taberg; fifteen grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; a brother William Bango (Joanne) of Harrisville; Sisters, Pauline Luther of Harrisville, Emma Miller of Harrisville, Nancy Murray of Constantia; many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by, a granddaughter, Mia Rusell, his parents John and Amy Bango, three brothers, Philip Bango, John Bango, Francis Bango; four sisters, Angeline Carr, Victoria Luther, Rose Arnold and Christine Dafoe.

Ralph was born June 3, 1932 in Harrisville a son of the late John and Amy Ralph Bango. He grew up in Harrisville and attended Harrisville Schools. After his schooling, Ralph worked helping building houses in the Harrisville area. On December 12, 1951 he married Tina Joyce McIntosh in Gouverneur NY. Ralph went to work for Harrisville Paper Mill. From 1952 to 1960 he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany during the Korean War and then served in the reserves. After his service, he worked for Davie Tree Company before moving to Lyons Falls to work for Gould Paper Company where he retired June 3, 1994 after forty-four years. Ralph enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family.

He was a communicant of St. John’s Catholic Church, Lyons Falls.

