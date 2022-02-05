Advertisement

Wedding boom in 2022: North Country Bridal shops see increased amount of customers

By Brendan Straub
Feb. 5, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -2022 is poised to be a busy year for those tying the knot.

According to the Wedding Report, a trade group that surveys vendors and consumers, about 2.5 million weddings are expected to happen this year, that’s the most in more than 3 decades.

Some North Country bridal shop owners say they’re seeing that volume.

At A Touch of Grace in Watertown, owner Kathy Lettiere says there are so many brides asking to come in, she’s had to change to appointment-only instead of allowing walk-ins. Last week, she didn’t have a single opening.

“Because we have so many people that want to come in, we want to make sure we give them special time, so they have just that one on one experience and that we meet their needs,” said Lettiere.

Lettiere says some of the brides are newly engaged, but many are also planning rescheduled weddings that got pushed back due to the pandemic. She says although this year will be busy, she expects this trend to start slowing down in the next year or two.

