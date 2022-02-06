Crow hazing returns to Watertown this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Crow hazing will return to Watertown Tuesday and city officials are asking for the public’s help.

They’re encouraging citizens report crow sightings to Loomacres Wildlife Management, the company hired to scare off the crows.

People can report a sighting at airportwildlife.com/crows.

Loomacres uses several methods to harass the birds that produce loud noises and flashing lights, and again will be in Watertown Tuesday, February 8th.

