Crow hazing returns to Watertown this week

The city of Watertown has authorized use of lethal means to help get rid of its crow problem,...
The city of Watertown has authorized use of lethal means to help get rid of its crow problem, Here, Wildlife biologist Cody Baciuska uses a flare gun to scare crows away.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Crow hazing will return to Watertown Tuesday and city officials are asking for the public’s help.

They’re encouraging citizens report crow sightings to Loomacres Wildlife Management, the company hired to scare off the crows.

People can report a sighting at airportwildlife.com/crows.

Loomacres uses several methods to harass the birds that produce loud noises and flashing lights, and again will be in Watertown Tuesday, February 8th.

