NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Services for Mrs. Gloria A. Haley, 88, of Norwood are incomplete at this time. Mrs. Haley passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022 with her loving family and caregivers by her side. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Garner Funeral Service, Potsdam.

