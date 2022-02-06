Katherine (Kitty) Risler Irish, 93, of Morley

Katherine (Kitty) Risler Irish, 93, was called home to join the love of her life on February 5, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

MORLEY, New York (WWNY) - Katherine (Kitty) Risler Irish, 93, was called home to join the love of her life on February 5, 2022.

Katherine was born on October 4, 1928 in Gibstown, NJ, a daughter of the late John and Sarah (Schock) Willis. Katherine moved to Morley, NY when she was a teen, where she met the love of her life, Frank G. Irish. Katherine and Frank were married on May 5, 1957 in Morley.

Katherine enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with her grandchildren. She lived with her son Tommy and daughter in law, Linette for many years where she loved playing cards, camping and going to her grandchildren’s school and sporting events.

Katherine is survived by her son Tom and daughter-in-law Linette Irish of Canton; grandchildren Jaqueline (Rob) Fallon of Rome who says “Grandma made the best Kraft man-n-cheese”, Hayden of Canton who was her birthday twin, with many fun days shared, Hayley of Canton who was G-Ma’s Princess and she wasn’t afraid to tell you so, Dante of Canton who was just so Adorable every time she saw him, Harper-Jane of Canton her little doll. A special, like son, Dennis Tuper (Deb LaBrake) of Norwood who she would say just one more hug. A special foster grandson “Chief” Justin Irish of Ogdensburg and three great-grandchildren Aiden, Caleb and Lilyana.

Kathleen was predeceased by her husband of 43 years Frank, parents John and Sarah Willis, siblings, Walter, Earl and Charles Willis, Elizabeth Stebbins, Louise Wyendowski, Judy Winters and Elsie Willis.

Kitty’s family would like to thank a couple special people that gave her Extra Love and Care when her family couldn’t, Dawn Sharlow at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Hope Gladle at Riverledge.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Katherine’s memory can be made to Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 89 Grove Street; Massena, NY 13662 or to Madrid Rescue Squad, Depot Street; Madrid, NY 13660.

Calling hours for Katherine will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, followed by a memorial service at 7:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Katherine “Kitty” R. Irish are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

