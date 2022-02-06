Paul L. Soules, 68, of Watertown passed away Saturday morning, February 5, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paul L. Soules, 68, of Watertown passed away Saturday morning, February 5, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center.

Paul was born in Watertown May 10, 1953, son of Leonard and Mary Mancini Soules and he was a graduate of Watertown High School. On March 3, 1979 he married Barbara L. Burnett in Watertown.

He was a truck driver for White’s Lumber Co. and retired from Jefferson County Highway Department. He enjoyed gardening, playing pool, going to the beach, and westerns.

Along with his wife, Barbara, Paul is survived by his son Adam P. Soules and wife Amy, Adams Center; daughter Kristen L. Wilson and husband Joel, Macedon; six grandchildren, Mia, Aden, Olivia and Colton Soules and Jack and Lila Wilson; twin brother Peter Soules and wife Rosemary, Virginia Beach, VA; brother Danny Soules, Virginia Beach, VA; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of his life will be at his family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Paul was a man of few words, but he was famous for his “Pauly-isms”. His favorites were: “God forbid I have a smile on my face”, “Got any beer?”, Can’t fly on just one wing”, and after every dinner, he would say to his wife, “You really outdid yourself again tonight, Barbie!”. He was a simple man that was stubborn, hilarious, caring, and tough. He loved the summer and being outside. He leaves behind a few busted up trucks, trees full of yard tools, his garden, and his horseshoe pit. No one or nothing was safe in the yard when he was on his mower. He will be missed so much and remembered fondly by anyone who knew him.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.