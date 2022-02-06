Advertisement

Remembering four chaplains who gave the ultimate sacrifice in 1943

On Sunday, there was an annual remembrance ceremony for four army chaplains who gave their...
On Sunday, there was an annual remembrance ceremony for four army chaplains who gave their lives during World War II.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On Sunday, there was an annual remembrance ceremony for four army chaplains who gave their lives during World War II.

The Watertown American Legion honored the lives and legacies of Lieutenants George Fox, Alexander Goode, John Washington, and Clark Poling. All were aboard the U.S.A.T. Dorchester when it was sunk by a German submarine in 1943.

Survivors said the four chaplains gave up their life vests to others, and said prayers as the ship was sinking. The four chaplains, along with more than 600 others, died in the attack.

“They sacrificed their own life preservers or life vests to save others. And it was a selfless act,” said American Legion Post 61 Commander Wayne Sibley.

All four chaplains were posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.

Wayne Sibley says it’s important to keep their story alive for the next generation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-car collision on the corner of Stone Street and South Massey Street led one car to crash...
Car runs into home following Watertown crash
Millions of dollars are headed to St. Lawrence County to improve its freight rail infrastructure.
Reviving railroads in St. Lawrence County
Firefighters battle blaze at 429 Stone Street in Watertown
Firefighters battle blaze in Watertown
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Stefanik: ‘I still represent Fort Drum’
Despite bitterly cold temperatures overnight, an Alexandria Bay Winter Classic had to be called...
Pond hockey tournament cancelled due to weather

Latest News

A kitchen table full of backpacks, crayons, stuffed animals and a whole lot more.
Birthday boy gives back, donates to Jefferson Co. Children’s Home
Zoo New York in Watertown spent part of Sunday celebrating the Lunar New Year.
Zoo New York celebrates Lunar New Year
The city of Watertown has authorized use of lethal means to help get rid of its crow problem,...
Crow hazing returns to Watertown this week
It was a busy day on the local sports scene Sunday.
Sunday Sports: Big achievements in hockey and on the hardwood this weekend