Saturday Sports: Section 3 class tournaments take place on the mat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Section 3 Class A Wrestling Tournament was held at Carthage Saturday. 10 teams took part throughout the Section including 3 from the Frontier League.

Host Carthage, Watertown and the favorite in Class A, Indian River. The Warriors looking to add a Section 3 crown to their Frontier League title.

Next stop, General Brown for the Class C Championship: 10 teams took part in this matchup of Section 3 schools including Frontier League representatives General Brown and Lowville.

The host General Brown Lions among the stronger teams in Class C.

And Beaver River was the site for the Section 3 Class D tournament. Beaver River hosted the Frontier League event two weeks ago.

Once again, 10 wrestling teams took part, including Frontier League representatives Beaver River, South Lewis and Copenhagen.

Three of the 5 Section 3 classes calling the North Country home on Saturday.

The South Lewis Girls’ Indoor Track and Field Team won the Section 3 Class C/D Championship on Saturday at Onondaga Community College with 100 points.

Six of the girls were members of the cross country team that also captured a Section 3 and State Title in the fall.

In the Girls’ Section 10 Hockey Championship, it was Massena vs. Potsdam.

Grace Olsen extends the Sandstoners lead to 3-1.

The Raiders rally as Harper Oakes sticks home the rebound to cut the lead to 3-2.

18 seconds later, Brooke Terry pulls the trigger from the top of the circle, we’re tied at 3.

Potsdam counters as Megan McCarthy sticks home the rebound: 4-3 Potsdam.

Kennedy Emerson adds an insurance goal as Potsdam beats Massena 5-3.

In Boys’ Frontier League Basketball from Sackets Harbor, the Patriots hosted Lyme in a D Division contest.

Sackets Harbor beats Lyme 82-40.

In Women’s ECAC hockey from Appleton Arena, St. Lawrence hosted 7th ranked Quinnipiac.

St. Lawrence upsets Quinnipiac 2-1.

