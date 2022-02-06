Sherman Elementary to be closed Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A water main break means no school for Sherman Elementary School students Monday.

According to Watertown Central School District Superintendent Patti LaBarr, the break at Sherman isn’t a simple repair.

Students at Sherman Elementary are being told not to report to school Monday, while staff should report as directed.

All other district students and staff should report to their schools as normal.

LaBarr says more updates will be forthcoming.

