Sunday Sports: Big achievements in hockey and on the hardwood this weekend

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy day on the local sports scene Sunday.

Topping the menu, the Lady Saints of St. Lawrence hosted 7th ranked Quinnipiac in an ECAC contest for a 2nd straight day.

St. Lawrence was looking to make it 2 straight against the Lady Bobcats after pulling off a 2-1 upset win on Saturday at Appleton Arena.

In the 1st period, Melissa Jeffries sends a shot into traffic that finds the back of the net to put the Lady Saints up 1-0.

Still in the 1st, the game was tied at 1 when Suyeon Eom gets behind the Quinnipiac defense and buries the blast: St. Lawrence up 2-1.

Late in the 1st, it was Abby Hustler sticking home the loose puck off the scramble in front: 3-1 St. Lawrence after 1 period.

In the 2nd period, Laura Cote adds to the St. Lawrence lead to make it 4-1 Lady Saints.

St. Lawrence goes on to beat 7th ranked Quinnipiac 5-1.

It was another good weekend for the St. Lawrence women’s Basketball Team, as they picked up road wins over William Smith and RIT to improve to 18-2 on the season.

St. Lawrence currently sits 3rd in the Liberty League standings with a 12-2 record behind Vassar and Ithaca , the two teams that have handed the sSints their only losses of the season.

With 4 games left in the regular season, including a road contest against Ithaca, Lady Saints Coach Dan Roiger is hoping to finish on a strong note before the playoffs.

”This is the time of year where we want to be peaking. I think our mental focus is getting stronger all the time and that will help us a lot. And then just getting healthy and getting bodies back will make us a better team as we make the stretch run,” said Roiger.

”Going forward, we’re just trying to get everyone back and healthy and get our full strength back, because when we have everyone we’re a force to be reckoned with for sure,” said guard Dylan Watkiss.

With the Watertown Wolves on the road this weekend another Wolves team, the 12-U Pee Wee Red and Blue teams, hit the ice for a weekend filled with high level competition.

For the Wolves Red team, it’s hopefully another step towards a state championship.

The Watertown February Freeze Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament set up shop at the Fairgrounds Ice Arena this weekend, with games Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

12 teams from around the state took part, including the Watertown Wolves 12-U Pee Wee Red team.

Coach Jon Rose’s squad entered Saturday with a 28-3-2 record and Rose says he’s impressed with how well his team has played this season.

”You know, we started the year with fundamentals: passing, skating, shooting and we’ve quickly progressed to a lot of team concepts. Breakout, forecheck and offensive zone plays, and these kids just suck it up. I’ve really been impressed with the group of 11 and 12-year-olds that can play at this level and just keep getting better every week,” said Rose.

Rose says while his team plays individual games almost every weekend, they also try to play in at least one tournament a month.

While the team is based in Watertown, Rose says the squad has a number of players from different schools around the area.

”That’s one of the unique things about Watertown. We pull in from multiple school districts. So we’ve got Watertown, General Brown, Indian River, a couple kids from Lowville, Beaver River- So it’s nice to get all the communities involved and get these kids knowing each other,” said Rose.

The team has already qualified to be one of the two teams selected from the Northern Zone to play in Buffalo in March, the 2nd straight year the Wolves Red team has advanced to the states.

The team will be looking to take the next step this season after losing in the semifinals to the eventual A Division State Champion last year.

”We have qualifying games for states, for state tournament play. We’re undefeated in our qualifying games so far. We’ve got, I think, 5 more to go. We’re the number one seed in the Northern Zone right now. The top 2 teams from the Northern Zone will move on to States the 3rd weekend of March out in Buffalo. We’re pretty much qualified for that now, and we made it as far as the semifinals last year out in Buffalo with this group and expect to have similar success this year and maybe even further,” said Rose.

If they continue on this pace, look for this team to bring home some hardware next month in the state tournament.

