Susan A. Goodfellow, 62, of Massena

The family of Susan A. Goodfellow, age 62, has passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, early Saturday morning (February 5, 2022) at her family home surrounded by her devoted family. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Susan A. Goodfellow, age 62, has passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, early Saturday morning (February 5, 2022) at her family home surrounded by her devoted family. The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, in Massena.

Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, on Tuesday February 8, 2022 from 4:00 PM until the time of service at 7:00 PM.

A grave side service will be held in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery, in Norfolk, NY and will take place at the convenience of the family.

Sue was born in Massena on August 6, 1959 to the late Herbert G and Arlene (Ploof) Currier. She attended Massena Schools and was a Massena Central Graduate in 1977. She was a varsity athlete and continued to play softball recreationally in leagues for many more years.

Sue was also an avid bowler and a past member of the Massena American Legion Post No. 79 and AMVETS Post No. 4

She was a devoted, caring and nurturing mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She always cherished the time spent with family, especially her grandchildren. Her world revolved around them as for every moment was never wasted yet forever cherished.

She married James D. Goodfellow in October of 1978 in Massena. Together they had four children, Mark A. and Tiffany Goodfellow; Cari and Nate Barney; Scott R. and Billi Jo Goodfellow, Brian J. Goodfellow and companion Cassie Gardner all of Massena, NY along with his 13 loving grandchildren; Zack, James R., Trinity, Kohl, Codie, Jack, Lexie, Karsyn, Emma, Rylee, Aubree, Brenynn and Kysonn. Sue is also survived by her siblings; Randy Currier of Brasher, NY, Rick Currier, Kevin Currier, Herbert “Herby” and wife Cortney, Timmy and wife Emily, Tammy White all of Massena, NY and Robert Currier of Zephyrhills, FL along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband James D. Goodfellow, she is predeceased by a brother James Currier in infancy, a niece Kimberly Currier, nephews Brady and Michael Currier and a brother-in-law Wayne White.

In lieu of flower the family would wish that any memorial contributions be acknowledged with American Cancer Society.

Family and friends are encouraged to share photos, memories of Sue and online condolence by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.