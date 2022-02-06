Advertisement

Tina M. Hitchcock, 57, of Degrasse

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEGRASSE, New York (WWNY) - Tina M. Hitchcock, age 57, of Degrasse, NY passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 4, 2022 at her home.

Tina was born on November 24, 1964 in Canton, NY to the late Pearl B. and Theresia M. (Beane) Curtis. She graduated from Knox Memorial High School in Russell. Tina married Wesley Hitchcock on March 17, 2006 in Texas. A previous marriage ended in divorce.

Tina was a homemaker. She had previously worked for the Department of Social Services as a caseworker. She enjoyed reading, especially James Patterson Books; collecting sewing thimbles and she tried crocheting for a while. She loved horses, but her biggest enjoyment was sitting and listening to her daughter, Sara, tell her about anything going on in her life.

Surviving is her husband, Wesley; two daughters, Emily Dominie and Sara Hitchcock; a granddaughter, Ava Archer; a brother and sister-in-law, Monty and Cathy Curtis; a sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Tom Daly; her mother-in-law, Barbara Frey; three brothers-in-laws, Raymond Hitchcock, Joseph Stepan and Jon Stepan and several nieces, nephew, cousins and multiple relatives in Texas. Tina is predeceased by her parents.

There will be a graveside service for Tina at a later date in the spring. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

