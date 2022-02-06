Warmer on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will bottom out anywhere from -8 to -25.

Sunday will warm into the mid to upper 20s, which will be the start to our warming trend this week. Along with the warmer weather Sunday will come more sunshine for the afternoon hours.

Highs for most of the week will be in the lower to mid 30s with on and off snow chances.

All in all it will be a quite week weather wise as we will only a few chances on snow a couple of days.

The best chance of snow will be Thursday and Friday as we could see some lake effect snow.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.