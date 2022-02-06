Watertown City Council could vote on Thompson Park parking lot this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s City Council could decide the fate of a highly debated parking lot at Thompson Park this week.

Lawmakers expected to vote Monday night on a resolution doing away with the overflow lot owned by the city and adjacent to Watertown Golf Club’s westerly lot.

The resolution was put forth by Council Member Cliff Olney, who says it’s in the interest of fairness for all city businesses.

Ives Hill Country Club Owner PJ Simao has claimed for years that the Watertown Golf Club gets preferential treatment from the city, which also leases land to the golf club.

The resolution calls for an environmental review of the lot site, too.

City Mayor Jeff Smith argues the overflow lot isn’t just for the golf course,but for anybody to use for any activities.

