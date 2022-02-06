Advertisement

Watertown Fire Department applies for SAFER Grant

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Fire Department has taken the next step as it tries to add to its staff.

Fire Chief Matt Timerman says they submitted the application for the SAFER Grant on Friday.

The SAFER Grant is federal money that would cover the salaries and benefits of new firefighters for three years.

Watertown City Council authorized the fire department to add five new members, so Timerman says they’ve applied for a more than $1.3 million grant.

He explains the benefits of bringing on more staff.

”That’s going to push down overtime. Give us more operating staff, so when we recall personnel, we’ll have more people for big fires, big incidents. Take the stress off the current firefighters. Most Importantly, by reducing that overtime, it’s going to save the city money,” said Timerman.

Timerman says the fire department expects to learn if it’s getting the SAFER Grant between June and September.

