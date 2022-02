WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York in Watertown spent part of Sunday celebrating the Lunar New Year.

They offered free activities for kids to do and 12 hidden station around the zoo to teach people about the Chinese Zodiac signs.

The holiday, which was February 1st, marks the start of the new year in China.

2022 is the Year of the Tiger.

