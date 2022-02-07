Advertisement

From classroom to cosmos: Harrisville students’ experiment headed to space

Three Harrisville Central School District students will have their own science experiment...
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Three Harrisville Central School District students will have their own science experiment launched into outer space.

This “out of this world” opportunity is all thanks to a program through Clarkson University.

Suited up in their goggles and aprons, Harrisville Central School students are reaching new heights.

“Small town people just won some Clarkson thing. It was incredible,” said Ethan LaVancha, 8th grader, finalist.

That thing is the university’s “Clarkson Discovery Challenge-Space” program.

Using microscopes and pipettes, LaVancha and 10th graders Elaine LaVancha and Hailey Meagher created an experiment to find out the nutrients necessary to keep algae alive in space.

Finding algae cells wasn’t always easy.

“There’s a lot of trying and failing. Trying things that might not work. Changing things, going back, revising things,” said Meagher.

And even COVID-19 got in the way.

“We got quarantined a couple of times. So, we would have to work on it at home, too,” said Elaine LaVancha.

But after four months, the trio persisted.

Between five school districts, 52 proposals and two rounds of judging, these students will head to Cape Canaveral to see their experiment launch into space, where it will be performed on the International Space Station this spring.

From their lab on Earth, they’ll compare the outcome of to their own results.

And it gets better: they’re also invited to present the findings at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

“Getting here, to where we’re the actual final, finalists and we get to go to these places and experience these things, I never thought I would. It’s just so rewarding,” said Meagher.

Rewarding for their teacher, Nicole Taylor, too. Nineteen of her students participated in the program.

“I still don’t think it has hit all of us yet,” she said.

From Harrisville, to Florida, and beyond Earth’s atmosphere, these students and even more who participated are learning their dreams have no limits.

