Advertisement

Ethics groups want investigation of free help Cuomo received

Andrew Cuomo
Andrew Cuomo(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Good government groups say New York’s ethics commission should investigate whether former Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke the law by accepting free help from former aides who worked to defend him against sexual harassment allegations.

New York ethics law bans public officials from accepting gifts worth more than $15 from lobbyists and companies that do business with the state.

Several former Cuomo aides who worked for such companies provided the Democrat with strategic advice and public relations help after multiple women accused him of misconduct.

New York’s gift ban doesn’t apply to family members or friends, and Cuomo’s attorney said no one broke the law by helping the governor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No students were injured
Sherman Elementary to be closed Monday
Despite bitterly cold temperatures overnight, an Alexandria Bay Winter Classic had to be called...
Pond hockey tournament cancelled due to weather
A two-car collision on the corner of Stone Street and South Massey Street led one car to crash...
Car runs into home following Watertown crash
The city of Watertown has authorized use of lethal means to help get rid of its crow problem,...
Crow hazing returns to Watertown this week
Millions of dollars are headed to St. Lawrence County to improve its freight rail infrastructure.
Reviving railroads in St. Lawrence County

Latest News

Humane Society: Maggie & Bella, better together
Humane Society: Maggie & Bella, better together
Wake Up Weather
Welcoming a milder week
Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather