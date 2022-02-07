Funeral assistance available for COVID-related deaths

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA has been providing financial assistance to people for funeral expenses for deaths related to COVID-19.

Marcy Robinson Dembs, a partner with the law firm of Barclay Damon, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday and said many people who might otherwise benefit from this program are unaware of it.

People can apply for financial assistance for funeral expenses of up to $9,000 per person for deaths related to COVID-19 that occurred after January 20, 2020. There are no income or asset limitations to be eligible for this assistance.

To apply for this assistance an applicant must provide an official death certificate stating that the death occurred in the United States.

For deaths occurring between January 20, 2020 and May 16, 2020, the death certificate must attribute the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19. If the death certificate does not attribute the death to COVID-19, it must be accompanied by a signed statement from the original certifier or the local medical examiner where the death occurred, stating that COVID-19 was the cause or was a contributing cause of the death.

According to FEMA, after consultation with the Centers for Disease Control, the greatest number of undiagnosed COVID-19 deaths occurred early in the pandemic, prior to CDC guidance on the death certificate designation.

Therefore, death certificates for deaths occurring prior to May 16, 2020 may not have initially attributed the cause to COVID-19.

For deaths occurring after May 17, 2020, the death certificate must state that the death was caused directly or indirectly by COVID-19; there is no option to supplement a death certificate that does not list COVID-19 as a cause or contributing cause for deaths occurring after May 17, 2020.

In addition to the death certificate, the applicant must submit proof of funeral expenses incurred.

People must call the FEMA COVID-19 Funeral Assistance telephone number of 844-684-6333 to start the application process; applications are not accepted online.

Individuals who may have had a pre-paid funeral fund are not eligible for repayment or reimbursement from this fund, as that is considered a duplication of payment.

If an individual had life insurance, that does not preclude an application for funeral assistance under this program. Funeral homes may not apply for or on behalf of individuals, although they may assist them in gathering the needed documents.

The funeral assistance funds go directly to the individual applicant, and not to the funeral home.

Currently, there is no deadline to submit an application to this program.

