Gina L. Wells, 66, of Clayton, NY, passed away February 3, 2022 at New York Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City where she had been a patient since December. (Source: Funeral Home)

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Gina L. Wells, 66, of Clayton, NY, passed away February 3, 2022 at New York Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City where she had been a patient since December.

Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, February 11th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

She was born on February 9, 1955 in Newport, Rhode Island, daughter of Edward G. and Joan D. Pflugheber Jr. Gina graduated from Watertown High School in 1973, and attended Springfield College for a year before transferring to St. Lawrence University. While attending St. Lawrence University she met her husband Robert Wells. The couple married on October 16, 1976 at the All-Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Watertown.

Gina worked various jobs over the years; she worked for her father at Watertown Motors and with her mother at New Day Children’s Center where she also provided art classes for the summer school age program. Gina was an Odyssey of the Minds Coach, and she was an assistant swim coach for the Dolphins Swim Team on Fort Drum. For many years she owned and operated Gina’s One-of-a-Kind Jewelry, designing and creating all her own jewelry. She learned her craft at the New Brunswick School of Craft & Design in Canada.

She enjoyed making personalized greeting cards, listening to music, reading, art and spending time with her family.

Among her survivors are her beloved husband, Robert M. Wells Sr., Clayton; a son, Robert M. Wells Jr., Junction City, KS, a daughter and son in law, Molly (Andy) Nichols, Hershey PA, a granddaughter, Maia Nichols; her mother, Joan H. Pflugheber, Dexter, NY; three sisters, Carol A. (Bob) Puels, Dexter, NY, Ellen (Michael) Taber, Jupiter, Fl and Jill Pflugheber (John Loran), Potsdam, NY; 14 nieces and nephews, as well as brothers in law, David (Mabel) Wells and Tony Wells..

She is predeceased by her father, Edward G. Pflugheber Jr. and a sister, Marilyn Bradshaw.

Donations may be in Gina’s name to any animal rescue charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.