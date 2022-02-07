Hochul to make decision Wednesday on mask mandate for businesses

KINGSTON, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she’ll have a decision on the state’s mask mandate for businesses on Wednesday.

The mandate, which requires people to wear masks in indoor public places unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement, has been in effect since December.

It was supposed to expire February 1, but was extended through February 10.

On Monday, Hochul addressed an announcement from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who’s lifting his statewide mask mandate in New Jersey schools and daycares beginning March 7.

Hochul pointed out the mask mandates for schools in New York remain in effect until February 21 and expressed concern that only 37 percent of children ages 5 to 11 have received one vaccination dose.

Hochul was asked if she will follow New Jersey’s lead.

“I’m going to continue head in that direction. We’re hoping to get to that. I’ve said that for weeks, that is our goal. But, I’m going to continue looking at the metrics. Let’s get more children vaccinated so they have that suit of armor to be protected, not just from this variant, but this is our third or fourth variant, now,” she said.

New Jersey is one of just a dozen states with mask mandates in schools, according to the nonpartisan National Academy for State Health Policy.

New Jersey’s rule has been in place since classes resumed in person in September 2020.

