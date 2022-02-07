Advertisement

Humane Society: Maggie & Bella, better together

Humane Society: Maggie & Bella, better together
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The folks at the Lewis County Humane Society would love to have Maggie (pictured) and her longtime friend Bella adopted together.

Eight-year-old Bella, a cocker spaniel, is recovering from surgery, so shelter manager Amber Zehr left her on the 7 News studio guest couch while 13-year-old Maggie, a heeler, took the spotlight.

Both had health issues when they came to the shelter, but have been treated and are healthy.

They’re good with cats and other dogs and, because of their ages, would be best in a calmer, quieter home.

The shelter has 13 dogs and 17 cats up for adoption.

You can check them out at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or on their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No students were injured
Sherman Elementary to be closed Monday
Despite bitterly cold temperatures overnight, an Alexandria Bay Winter Classic had to be called...
Pond hockey tournament cancelled due to weather
A two-car collision on the corner of Stone Street and South Massey Street led one car to crash...
Car runs into home following Watertown crash
The city of Watertown has authorized use of lethal means to help get rid of its crow problem,...
Crow hazing returns to Watertown this week
Millions of dollars are headed to St. Lawrence County to improve its freight rail infrastructure.
Reviving railroads in St. Lawrence County

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Welcoming a milder week
Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight
7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
Humane Society: Maggie & Bella, better together
Humane Society: Maggie & Bella, better together