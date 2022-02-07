Humane Society: Maggie & Bella, better together

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The folks at the Lewis County Humane Society would love to have Maggie (pictured) and her longtime friend Bella adopted together.

Eight-year-old Bella, a cocker spaniel, is recovering from surgery, so shelter manager Amber Zehr left her on the 7 News studio guest couch while 13-year-old Maggie, a heeler, took the spotlight.

Both had health issues when they came to the shelter, but have been treated and are healthy.

They’re good with cats and other dogs and, because of their ages, would be best in a calmer, quieter home.

The shelter has 13 dogs and 17 cats up for adoption.

You can check them out at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or on their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.