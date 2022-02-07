James Earl “Io’keren’a” Davis, Jr., 61, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - James Earl “Io’keren’a” Davis, Jr., 61, Bear Clan of Akwesasne, passed away on February 4, 2022, surrounded in love by his family at the Cornwall Community Hospital, Cornwall, Ontario.

Jamie was born on November 6, 1960, the son of Nancy Bush Davis, and James Earl Davis. He is survived by his loving partner Jessica Hall, his siblings, Noni Tarbell (Chuck), Brant Davis (Wanda) and Janet Davis, his children, Jeremy, Bradley, Lisa (Jimmy), Erin (Thomas), James and his chosen children Nathan and Lauren. He is also survived by his 16 grandchildren and several nieces & nephews whom he adored. He will be sadly missed by his Aunties and Uncle. He was pre-deceased by his father James Earl Davis in November 2000.

Jamie was passionate about native rights. He was an avid outdoorsman who spent most of his time hunting, fishing, planting, and gathering medicines and sharing his knowledge and adventures with others. Jamie was a compassionate soul who was always willing to help in any way he could. His smile, laughter, humour and storytelling will be greatly missed by all.

Friends may call at the Kanesesne Longhouse beginning Thursday 2:00 PM until his funeral services Saturday at 11:00 AM.

Memorial donations may be made in James Mad Bear’s honour to the Akwesasne Freedom School.

