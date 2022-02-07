James F. Aubin, of Massena

Jim passed peacefully in his home during the early morning hours of February 3rd 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for James F. Aubin, a resident of 227 Bayley Road, will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Massena. Burial will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in Parkview Cemetery in Schenectady, NY with his family. Jim passed peacefully in his home during the early morning hours of February 3rd 2022.

Jim is survived by his family, friends and caregivers with-in the SUNMOUNT and ARC communities. Jim moved to Massena NY in 2011. Prior to that, he lived at the Maple St. IRA in Norwood. For a brief period of time, Jim attend the ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence day habilitation programs. He enjoyed relaxing in his recliner and listening to his church services. Jim’s Catholic faith was important to him. He would tell stories of being an altar-boy when younger. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .

