Jane M. Hurley, 88, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 6, 2022
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Jane M. Hurley, 88, of Leroy Street, passed away Saturday afternoon, February 5, 2022 at United Helpers Maplewood in Canton.

Among her survivors are her husband, Daniel and her children.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, however there will be no calling hours.  Further arrangements will be announced at a later date.

