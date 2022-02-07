Advertisement

Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott

Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons...
Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. Jenner gave birth to her second baby with Scott on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, according to an announcement on social media on Sunday, Feb. 6.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post Sunday on social media — with a blue heart indicating it’s a boy.

The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul didn’t disclose the new baby’s name.

The child was apparently born Wednesday, as the Instagram post was captioned with the date “2/2/22″ and a black-and-white photo of the newborn apparently holding hands with his big sister, Stormi, who turned four on Feb. 1.

Jenner also posted flowers sent to her and Scott, 30, from notable family members like Kim Kardashian-West.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-car collision on the corner of Stone Street and South Massey Street led one car to crash...
Car runs into home following Watertown crash
Millions of dollars are headed to St. Lawrence County to improve its freight rail infrastructure.
Reviving railroads in St. Lawrence County
No students were injured
Sherman Elementary to be closed Monday
Firefighters battle blaze at 429 Stone Street in Watertown
Firefighters battle blaze in Watertown
Despite bitterly cold temperatures overnight, an Alexandria Bay Winter Classic had to be called...
Pond hockey tournament cancelled due to weather

Latest News

The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.
IRS: Things to consider before filing your 2021 taxes
18 people rescued from ice floe
PHOTOS: Nearly 20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie
On Sunday, there was an annual remembrance ceremony for four army chaplains who gave their...
Remembering four chaplains who gave the ultimate sacrifice in 1943
A kitchen table full of backpacks, crayons, stuffed animals and a whole lot more.
Birthday boy gives back, donates to Jefferson Co. Children’s Home