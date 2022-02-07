WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Leonard L. Lister, 83, of Watertown, NY, passed away on February 5, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on July 13, 1938, in Watertown, NY, son of Harold A. and Vivian (Brooks) Lister.

He married Sharon Corey on July 23, 1960 in Brownville. Leonard retired from Knowlton Brothers Paper Co., in Watertown, where he worked for several years as a millwright.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Among his survivors are his wife, Sharon G. Lister, of Watertown; his two daughters and a son in law, Debra (Tim) Dunn and Linda Lister, of Watertown and a granddaughter, Shatawndra.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. It was his wish to be cremated. There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Family and friends can leave condolences at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.

