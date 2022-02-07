Advertisement

Leonard L. Lister, 83, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Leonard L. Lister, 83, of Watertown, NY, passed away on February 5, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on July 13, 1938, in Watertown, NY, son of Harold A. and Vivian (Brooks) Lister.

He married Sharon Corey on July 23, 1960 in Brownville.  Leonard retired from Knowlton Brothers Paper Co., in Watertown, where he worked for several years as a millwright.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Among his survivors are his wife, Sharon G. Lister, of Watertown; his two daughters and a son in law, Debra (Tim) Dunn and Linda Lister, of Watertown and a granddaughter, Shatawndra.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.  It was his wish to be cremated.  There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Family and friends can leave condolences at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Face masks
Hochul to make decision Wednesday on mask mandate for businesses
Gina L. Wells, 66, of Clayton, NY, passed away February 3, 2022 at New York Presbyterian...
Gina L. Wells, 66, of Clayton
Patrick J. Simpson, a lifelong resident of Alexandria Bay, NY passed away on February 7, 2022...
Patrick J. Simpson, of Alexandria Bay
Candles
Nora L. Bresett, 61, of LaFargeville

Obituaries

Candles
Sandalio A. “Sandy” Valentin, 83, of Massena
Jim passed peacefully in his home during the early morning hours of February 3rd 2022.
James F. Aubin, of Massena
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
WWNY
Funeral assistance available for COVID-related deaths
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
WWNY
WWNY Funeral assistance available for COVID-related Deaths