Mobile sports betting popular in New York state

Mobile sports gambling
Mobile sports gambling(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the month of January alone, New Yorkers wagered more than $1.6 billion on mobile sports books. That’s a one month record by any state, ever.

“Definitely possibly see myself doing that in the future,” said Jedediah Labrake, who might try mobile sports betting.

Gambling on sports in New York has been legal for close to a decade, but you had to do it in a casino.

January marked the first month where the casino came to your fingertips.

New York is the 12th state that allows people to bet on sports using mobile betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel.

“My dad bets on the games, and he either cashes out when he breaks even or makes like 10 bucks per bet. So, I mean, it’s something to make a little bit of money,” said TJ Roshia, who might try mobile sports betting.

Since it became legal on January 8, New Yorkers wagered a one-month record $1.6 billion on sports through mobile apps. That’s according to the New York State Gaming Commission.

New Jersey held the previous record, with people betting $1.3 billion in October of last year.

Labrake and Roshia say they haven’t placed any bets yet, but might do it occasionally.

“This weekend might be a bet I’m going to put on the Bengals honestly,” said Roshia.

“Yeah, I feel like I could definitely make some good money on that,” said Labrake.

GeoComply Solutions is reporting that more than 1.1 million accounts were opened in New York in the first two weeks of legalization for the four sports books that have been authorized for the state. A majority of that has been through Caesars and FanDuel.

New York state benefits from the influx of legal gambling money. The state takes a 51 percent cut in the total revenue of the mobile sports books - a number that could surpass $100 million each month.

A spokesperson for FanDuel attributed the rapid interest in the state to the Buffalo Bills making a run in the playoffs.

It is worth noting people are told to gamble responsibly. Officials from these apps will tell you that there are limits you can set for yourself.

If you or anybody you know has a gambling addiction, you can call the state’s toll free gambling addiction hotline at 1-877-846-7369.

