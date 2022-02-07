Advertisement

Nora L. Bresett, 61, of LaFargeville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nora L. Bresett, 61, of Hagen Rd., passed away, Thursday afternoon, February 3, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on March 23, 1960 in Gouverneur, NY, she was a daughter of Kenneth and Peggy Powell LaMica.

She was a graduate of Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, NY, and earned an Associate Degree from Mater Dei College, Ogdensburg, NY.

Nora married Timothy E. Bresett in 1995 in LaFargeville, NY.

She was a teacher’s aide at Thousand Island Central School, Clayton, NY. She also worked in the office at Nationwide Insurance and AA&J Insurance, for a time.

Nora enjoyed making flower baskets and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Timothy; two sons, Jason and Dee Hamilton, Dexter, NY, Michael (Christine) Majors, Watertown, NY; three grandchildren, Carley Hamilton, Jack Majors and Tanice Majors; her parents, Kenneth and Peggy LaMica, Theresa, NY; a brother, Kenny and Anita LaMica, Black River, NY; a sister, Linda Verne, Watertown, NY; two nieces; aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

