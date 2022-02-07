Patrick J. Simpson, of Alexandria Bay

Patrick J. Simpson, a lifelong resident of Alexandria Bay, NY passed away on February 7, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

Patrick was born in Alexandria Bay on June 20, 1951 to Jayne(Griffin) and Maurice Simpson. He graduated from Alexandria Central High School in 1969. He then went on to further his education in Keene New Hampshire, Jefferson Community College and at Canton ATC studying hospitality. This education served him well as he made hospitality his life’s work until his passing. It began in 1975 when he and his family bought The Clipper Inn in Clayton. Alongside his parents and brother Michael they expanded the restaurant that Michael continues to run today. In the ‘hay days’ of the nightlife scene in Alexandria Bay, Patrick ran PJ’s lounge. Best known for Staff nights and Ladies nights. After many years he branched out on his own and bought the Ship Restaurant in Alexandria Bay where he continued the Simpson culinary favorites. Pat also purchased the Ship Motel which he still operated until his passing. During the winter months, Pat would move to Lake Placid where he was a Supervisor of the Ski School. He was also the director of the Cloudsplitter Club, teaching kids to love and respect the Mountain. Pat and Jennifer were married at the top of Little Whiteface on Valentines Day 2009, surrounded by his ski school students, parents, friends and family. Pat retired from skiing in 2012 and said it was time to head South. He and his wife Jennifer have enjoyed the last 7 years in the Florida Keys where they took their Boston Whaler and explored the turquoise waters. Pat was an active member of the Alexandria Bay Fishing Guides which he continued in the footsteps of his grandfather Cub. Pat proudly served on the Board of Directors as Vice Chairman of the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority at the time of his passing, a position he cherished. For 7 years Patrick served as the Mayor of Alexandria Bay, a position he held with high regard.

Patrick was a devoted husband, skier, both snow and water, fisherman and Boat Captain. He also loved his hunting trips to Grenadier Island with the boys. His love of the St Lawrence River was immeasurable. He was always looking for that next boat. Pat loved to cook for his friends. Whether it was at home, or on the boat or on a friend’s island. Everyone was happy to see Pat show up and cook. He was always known for his love of music including but not limited to The Tragically Hip. He was always proud to have known them personally and have had them stay at his motel when they were in the area. Patrick and his epic stories will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all those who knew him.

Patrick is survived by his loving wife Jennifer, his brother Michael (Lisa) and their children Jane and Griffin. Pat had a special bond with each of his step children, Scott (Lori) Wade, Michelle Wade, Gordon (Julie) Wade, Julie Wade, Erik (Anne) Henderson, Ryan(Karen) Henderson, Joshua (Sarah) Johnston, Amanda (Joe) Desgrosiellier and Kathryn Vargo and their beautiful children who knew him as ‘Cub”. Also survived by his cousin Sally (Harold) L’Huillier and Lisa (Chuck) Ruggiero and Father In Law Harry (Sue) Johnston and brother in law Peter(Jody) Johnston and sister in law Stephanie(Paul) Cudmore.

Services will be announced in the Spring of 2022. Donations in Patrick’s honor may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County at jeffersonhospice.org.

Arrangements are to be entrusted with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations in Alexandria Bay.

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

