Sandalio A. “Sandy” Valentin, 83, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Sandalio A. “Sandy” Valentin, 83, a resident of the North Country Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Massena, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home.  Mr. Valentin passed away Sunday at the Nursing Home.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Sandalio A. “Sandy” Valentin.

