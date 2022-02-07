Sandalio A. “Sandy” Valentin, 83, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Sandalio A. “Sandy” Valentin, 83, a resident of the North Country Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Massena, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mr. Valentin passed away Sunday at the Nursing Home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Sandalio A. “Sandy” Valentin.

