Sherman Elementary moving to remote learning until at least Thursday

Sherman Elementary School
By John Pirsos
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Classes at Sherman Elementary School in Watertown won’t be in person for at least a few more days due to a water main break.

The school canceled classes Monday and crews were busy making repairs.

District officials believe cold temperatures and old pipes created the problem.

Some water got into the school, but they say it’s nothing serious.

Superintendent Patti LaBarr says crews have to do a couple of water tests before kids can return to the classroom. It could be Thursday.

“We knew that any given point, we could have had to pivot to remote instruction. It’s just unfortunate that it took a water main break when things were going so well in the COVID world, and now we have to make an adjustment for a water main break,” said LaBarr.

Virtual learning is set for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Teachers will send messages via ParentSquare and will provide Zoom links for each part of the school day. Students should expect to follow their normal schedules and participate in specials, intervention, support services, and all classroom instruction as directed by the teacher.

Chromebook pick-up has been extended at the Sherman gymnasium until Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

