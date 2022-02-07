Suspect in custody after Massena bank robbery

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A suspect is in custody in connection with a Massena bank robbery, which prompted lockouts at several area schools.

Village police said the robbery happened Monday morning at Massena Savings & Loan on Main Street.

According to police, they apprehended the suspect.

No other information was released. There’s no word on whether a weapon was displayed or if money was taken during the robbery.

Massena Central School District Superintendent Patrick Brady said St. Lawrence County 911 dispatchers alerted the district about the robbery shortly after 10 a.m. and that the suspect reportedly fled toward Trinity Catholic School, which is across the street from J.W. Leary Junior High School.

According to Brady, dispatchers said the suspect was possibly looking to steal a car.

Brady said all five schools in the district went into lockout, which means no one can go in or out of the buildings, but classes inside continue as usual.

He said the lockout was lifted less than 10 minutes later.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as we get more information.

