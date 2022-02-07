Tomorrow’s Health: positive parenting, gestational diabetes & opioids during pregnancy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Children who have positive interactions with their mothers are less likely to become obese later in life.

A study in “Pediatrics” finds when children ages 4 and younger receive warmth and “positive parenting” from their mothers, it improves their ability to self-regulate their behavior.

The findings suggest positive parenting, even at infancy, can have long-term effects.

Gestational diabetes

Women who develop diabetes while pregnant are at greater risk for heart problems later in life.

A study for the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine shows gestational diabetes can cause far more cardiovascular problems than previously thought.

The risks for heart attack and stroke increase as patients get older.

Opioids during pregnancy

Infants exposed to opioids during the first trimester have a slightly increased risk for congenital abnormalities.

Researchers for the Canadian Medical Association journal say mothers who use prescription painkillers, even in the first few weeks of pregnancy, could put the baby at risk for a variety of health issues.

The study says doctors should factor in these risks when prescribing opioids.

