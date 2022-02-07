Trinity Concert Series - February 26

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Gloriosa Piano Trio

“Driven by lush violin-and-cello unison melodies” and a timbre that is “fuller than the brain imagines three musicians can sound” (Jon Sobel, Blog Critics), the Gloriosa Piano Trio burst onto the music scene in January 2014 as brightly as the flame lily for which the group is named.

The trio’s carefully-crafted thematic programs delivered in exuberant performance have appealed to diverse audiences around the country, with critics hailing the Gloriosa Piano Trio’s debut concerts in Palm Beach and New York City as “…a special, aesthetic experience not to be ignored” (Allen Rosenberg, the Daily News). All experienced chamber musicians with a passion for collaboration, pianist Yoonie Han, Steinway Artist,

Asst. Professor at Hong Kong Baptist University; violinist Eric Silberger, Prize-winner at the Tchaikovsky International Violin Competition; and cellist Kevin Bate, Principal Cellist of the Nashville Symphony Orchestra, looked to the beauty of nature to inspire them with a name for their group, finding in the Gloriosa lily a fitting symbol to describe their fervent desire to share the music they love.

The trio has performed and taught at the Flagler Museum, Parrish Art Museum, Georgia Southwestern State University, New Jersey City University, Emory University, Shorter University, University of North Florida, Boulder Chamber Orchestra Music Series, Friday Musicale Concert Series, Pro-Musical Concert Series, Stamford Friend of Music, Fripp Island and St. Simons Island’s Friends of Music Concert Series. Being passionate about French repertoire, Gloriosa’s debut album of Saint-Saens’ Piano Trios was released on Centaur Records in 2019.

February 26 at 7:00 pm Trinity Church, Sherman Street Watertown

Click here for more information and tickets

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.