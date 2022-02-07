Advertisement

Welcoming a milder week

Beth Hall takes us through the weather outlook for the week.
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day is off to a chilly start, but it should warm up nicely.

Temperatures were mostly in the double digits, except for Massena. People there started the day with 8 above.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs reaching 35 to 38 degrees.

It stays fairly mild overnight. Lows will be in the 20s.

We could see a little snow Tuesday morning, but much of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy. Highs will be around 30.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of mixed precipitation in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

There’s a 60 percent chance of snow on Thursday and a 40 percent on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-30s both days.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs will be in the low 30s.

It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-teens on Sunday.

