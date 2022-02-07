Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on Army firing soldiers, new congressional districts & more

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Army announced that any soldier who refuses to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will be fired. Most of your comments are about that:

These people protect our country and freedom and this is what you do to them!

Marja Walker

Imagine receiving a whole bunch of vaccinations during boot camp without even questioning it and then throwing away your career when you’re told to get one more shot.

Sean Pidgeon

Apparently we haven’t learned from our understaffed hospitals. Maybe an understaffed military will teach us.

Ashley Marie Cota

I served for 21 years. I don’t remember a choice about a shot. They lined us up and everybody got ‘em.

Doran Johnson

The north country could become part of two different congressional districts, with Watertown and part of Fort Drum carved out of the current district and put into a new district which flows to just outside Buffalo:

Democrats run most of New York now. After this, they could control all of NY.

Shawn Graham

Take it to court.

Tracy Oakes

For the third time in a row,  the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival has been canceled. Organizers say it’s because of the ongoing risk of COVID-19:

The Irish are smart.

Edward Fitzgerald

It makes me sad to see these events canceled yet again.

Lynnette DuFord

