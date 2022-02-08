2021 was another record year for state parks

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - New York’s state parks, historic sites, campgrounds, and trails welcomed a record-setting 78.4 million visits in 2021. That’s according to Governor Kathy Hochul, who says visitation has been robust since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, parks and public spaces have become more important than ever - providing New Yorkers with safe and enjoyable outdoor spaces for gatherings and recreation,” she said in a prepared statement.

Total visits statewide increased in 2021 by more than 427,000, driven by a rebound of more than 3 million visitors at Niagara Falls State Park compared to 2020, when international border tourism was curtailed due to COVID-19 protocols. More than 9 million visitors went to Niagara Falls State Park last year.

State Park attendance has been steadily climbing, rising 41 percent since 2008.

In addition to the total attendance, state parks also set a new record for 2021 overnight visitation at campgrounds, with campsite, cabins and cottages booked for more than 787,000 nights.

