Academic All-Star: Kristina Donders

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Kristina Donders, a senior at Sackets Harbor Central School.

Kristina is second in her class and is a member of the soccer, basketball and softball teams. She also participates Reality Check and in Whiz Quiz.

Kristina is undecided about a college and a major, but has applied to a number of universities.

Watch her interview above.

