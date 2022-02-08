Academic All-Star: Kristina Donders
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Kristina Donders, a senior at Sackets Harbor Central School.
Kristina is second in her class and is a member of the soccer, basketball and softball teams. She also participates Reality Check and in Whiz Quiz.
Kristina is undecided about a college and a major, but has applied to a number of universities.
Watch her interview above.
