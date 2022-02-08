Area businesses, educators await word on mask mandates

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The fate of two statewide mask mandates are in Governor Kathy Hochul’s hands. She’s expected to make an announcement Wednesday regarding masks at businesses and masks at schools.

The news comes as Jefferson County sees the lowest average number of COVID cases it has seen in “quite some time.”

Reports say it’s likely Governor Hochul will not extend the mask or proof of vaccination requirement for businesses across the state. It’s set to expire Thursday.

One local business says after juggling the changing rules for the last two years, it’s about time.

“It’s back to maybe some sense of normalcy, for now,” said Lynette Thayer, owner, The Mason Jar.

Ahead of one of the busier seasons for The Mason Jar in Clayton back in December, Hochul dropped a new mandate on businesses - require a mask or proof of vaccination.

“December, our business was down. I can’t definitively say it was because of the masks, but that certainly didn’t come at a good time for us,” said Thayer.

Fast forward to now - case numbers in Jefferson County are trending downard. Between February 1 and 7, Jefferson County saw 749 new cases of COVID-19.

For that same timeframe in January, the county saw 1,831 new cases.

That means the number of new infections is down by more than half.

County Administrator Robert Hagemann wrote Monday the county is averaging 48.3 positive tests per day, the lowest daily count the county has seen in “quite some time.”

It’s a trend seen statewide, too. Governor Hochul announced at a press briefing Monday she’ll be making an announcement Wednesday regarding the mask mandate for businesses.

Schools though, may not be off the hook.

The Albany Times Union reports the regulation used to enforce the mask mandate in schools is expected to remain in place beyond February.

St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Tom Burns says he’s not surprised; the move is on par with neighboring states. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday he would be lifting the state’s mask mandate in schools and daycares beginning March 7.

“We’re talking about pretty large numbers of people in congregate settings and especially younger children who like to play together and get close to each other and pull their masks down sometimes,” said Burns.

Hochul met virtually with teachers, superintendents and parents Tuesday to get their input on how continue protecting kids against COVID-19 in school.

We’re waiting to hear what time she’ll be making the announcement Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.