Advertisement

Arts All-Star: Sierra Riley

Arts All-Star: Sierra Riley
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Sierra Riley enjoys working in animation because it’s “creating something that’s never been seen before, because it’s your view of the world and what you see.”

The artist from Hermon-DeKalb is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

After high school, she hopes to attend RIT and major in animation. After that, she’d like to work for a big production company like Disney or Pixar.

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Howell
Florida man accused of robbing Massena bank, pursuit caught on tape
Trucks and supporters travel down Bloor Street during a demonstration in support of a trucker...
Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests
Sherman Elementary School
Sherman Elementary moving to remote learning until at least Thursday
No students were injured
Sherman Elementary to be closed Monday
Face masks
Hochul to make decision Wednesday on mask mandate for businesses

Latest News

Career-Tech All-Star: Aiden Breckenridge
Career-Tech All-Star: Aiden Breckenridge
Arts All-Star: Sierra Riley
Career-Tech All-Star: Aiden Breckenridge
Career-Tech All-Star: Dakota Allen
Career-Tech All-Star: Dakota Allen