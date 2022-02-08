Arts All-Star: Sierra Riley
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Sierra Riley enjoys working in animation because it’s “creating something that’s never been seen before, because it’s your view of the world and what you see.”
The artist from Hermon-DeKalb is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.
After high school, she hopes to attend RIT and major in animation. After that, she’d like to work for a big production company like Disney or Pixar.
Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.