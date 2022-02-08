Arts All-Star: Sierra Riley

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Sierra Riley enjoys working in animation because it’s “creating something that’s never been seen before, because it’s your view of the world and what you see.”

The artist from Hermon-DeKalb is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

After high school, she hopes to attend RIT and major in animation. After that, she’d like to work for a big production company like Disney or Pixar.

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

