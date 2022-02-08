Buffalo lawyer running for new 24th Congressional District seat

BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - There is a new candidate for congress in the new 24th District, which includes Watertown, part of Fort Drum and much of Jefferson County.

Todd Aldinger is a Buffalo attorney, but claims a residence outside the city and in the 24th District, which extends from Jefferson County to Niagara County.

Aldinger has made a name for himself with successful legal challenges to pandemic restrictions and mandates imposed by the Cuomo and Hochul administrations, and says there’s a larger issue that carries over to the federal level.

“It’s a broader issue that applies beyond this executive branch overreach and returning power to where it is set out to be in both the New York and the U.S. Constitution, which is the legislatures of those respective bodies are supposed to pass laws,” he said.

Aldinger says he will be traveling from one end of the sprawling district to the other to get to know it better.

He’ll be looking for the Republican nomination, joining Buffalo-area Congressman Chris Jacobs and another declared Republican candidate, Mario Fratto.

