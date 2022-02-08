Career-Tech All-Star: Aiden Breckenridge

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Aiden Breckenridge is in his second year studying welding at BOCES Southwest Tech in Gouverneur.

He says the program has been “a huge opportunity. We get taught so many things in here.”

The Gouverneur High School student is this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

He considers welding his backup plan. What he really wants to do is motivational speaking.

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

