Cheryl “Kayleen” Edwards, 63, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Cheryl “Kayleen” Edwards, age 63 of Ogdensburg passed away unexpectedly at her home on February 8, 2022. Service will be held at a time to be determined.

Surviving are two daughters Trisha (George) Joanette Jr. of Ogdensburg and Emily Edward of Brier Hill; grandchildren Paige, Kayden and Jaylin Joanette, Aliyah & Zeplynn Montoya, Ryatt & Westyn Wangler and Natalie Lalonde; great-grandchildren Jazyn & Deklyn Perkins; three sisters JoAnn Douglas of Ogdensburg, Kelly Kinch of Saranac Lake, Mia (Joseph) Benjamin of Canton; ½ brother Darrell “Drifty” Perrine of Ogdensburg; and her companion Donald LaRock of Ogdensburg.

She was predeceased by her parents, two brother’s Darrell & Jeffrey Mills; a sister Cynthia Lipinsky and her husband Donald Edwards.

Keyleen was born on April 14, 1958 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of Darrell & Joan (VanFleet) Mills. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later married Donald Edwards on April 25, 1987. She worked as a Certified Nurses Aid at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center for 28 years, until becoming disabled.

She enjoyed boating on the St. Lawrence River, going to the beach, yard sales and collecting antiques. Kayleen loved her children, grandchildren and her pet dog Olivia that she lost last year.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

